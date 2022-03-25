Edward Moyzes

Chief Executive Officer

Strategic View Advisors

Asset/Investment Management

After spending time at Big Four public accounting firms and a tech start-up, Ed Moyzes decided he wanted greater control over his future and started his career as a financial advisor. Originally a solo advisor, Moyzes was a leader among his peers from day one, finishing first in the country among new advisors during three of his first four years. As his practice grew, he saw an opportunity to expand his impact beyond his own ability to meet with clients, and over the last five years, his team – Strategic View Advisors – has more than doubled from five to twelve team members, including six certified financial planners. By focusing on what clients really want, Moyzes and Strategic View Advisors have retained over 96% of their clients in 2021 despite having nearly tripled in size over a five-year period. As CEO, Moyzes embodies the firm values and leads by example.

