Managing Director

Merrill

Asset/Investment Management

Eric Andrew Gray has been advising high net worth families for 30 years, and focuses on values-based wealth management, estate planning services, asset allocation, discretionary investment management, concentrated stock strategies, and executive compensation. As of late December of last year, Gray’s team addresses over $35 billion of assets for a select group of families and entrepreneurs. Gray started his career at New England Digital, a start-up computer company that developed music and digital audio hardware and software. Prior to moving to Merrill in 2000, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs for eight years working with high net worth individuals. Gray earned his BA from the University of Pennsylvania, and his MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He has been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Advisors in the US every year from 2010 through 2021.