Partner & Structured Finance Practice Co-Chair

Winston & Strawn LLP

Professional Services

Francisco Flores is a partner and Structured Finance Practice co-chair at Winston & Strawn LLP. In this capacity, he advises clients on corporate finance and structured finance transactions, as well as various cross-border transactions in Latin America. His experience with such matters includes asset acquisition, credit facilities, cross-border borrowing and lending, debt restructuring, foreign direct investment, formation and operation of foreign subsidiaries, securitizations, and real estate transactions. Flores has played a significant role in continuing to develop the firm’s FinTech practice, representing clients who have provided financing to FinTechs in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico, as well as foreign capital providers lending to FinTechs in the United States. He has been a key team member on numerous deal teams, including the team that represented Total Play Telecomunicaciones, a leading Mexican provider of broadband services in connection with a Rule 144A/Regulation S offering of $600 million of notes due 2028.