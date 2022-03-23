Senior Vice President, Los Angeles Consumer and Business Banking Market Leader

U.S. Bank

Commercial Banking

U.S. Bank Greater Los Angeles market leader Hamed Tavajohi is the senior vice president who leads the consumer and business banking team serving more than 100 banking centers, and the specialized business banking group within Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara Counties. Tavajohi is part of the U.S. Bank and Southern California senior leadership team that helps establish and implement the overall strategic direction for powering human potential among clients, communities, and colleagues in the Greater Los Angeles market. Tavajohi has been working in the financial services industry for more than 20 years. Under his leadership, U.S. Bank has increased Small Business Administration (SBA) lending in the Los Angeles market by over 200 percent year over year and has begun the process of branch upgrades and new investments, including new and remodeled branches in Greater Los Angeles and the surrounding area since late 2019.