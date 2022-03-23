Managing Partner

Avante Capital Partners

Private Equity

Ivelisse Rodriguez Simon is a managing partner of Avante Capital Partners. Based in Los Angeles, Simon is responsible for identifying, executing and managing investment opportunities. She currently manages the fund’s portfolio and new deal activities. Simon joined Avante in 2009 as a founding member of the firm. She has over two decades of middle-market debt and equity investment experience. Prior to Avante, she held positions at Palladium Equity Partners, Reliant Equity Partners and various investment banks including Salomon Brothers.

Simon is a longtime advocate and champion for women, minorities and the underserved and underrepresented. She was also named to Mergers & Acquisitions magazine’s 2020 Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A. In addition, she and her two sisters launched a philanthropic organization called We Will to support and empower underserved women and minorities in the areas of healthcare, education and financial literacy.