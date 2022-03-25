Executive Director

Business Finance Capital

Lending

Jacky Dilfer is a commercial and SBA lending expert – she’s a dedicated leader and trusted advisor, helping each of her clients grow their businesses, create job opportunities and better serve their communities. Her vast experience in commercial lending extends two decades in the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California where she’s led Business Finance Capital’s (BFC’s) rapid growth as the organization’s Executive Director. Through Dilfer’s hard work and perseverance, BFC has consistently ranked among the top national institutions in SBA loan volume. Through Dilfer’s leadership, BFC has funded over $1.5B in commercial real estate since 2012. In addition to Dilfer’s strong commercial lending acumen, her commitment to client satisfaction is personified in her steadfast determination to ensure every transaction is handled with the utmost care and professionalism. The effect of her leadership is demonstrated by the entire BFC team’s commitment to upholding high business standards.