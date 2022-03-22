President, Los Angeles Region

Northern Trust

Asset/Investment Management

Jason Lawit is the president of the Los Angeles Region for Northern Trust. Lawit spends his days (and sometimes nights) growing the business and regularly participates in new business and relationship opportunities. He leads Northern Trust’s Los Angeles client service offering, coordinating and implementing investment and broader wealth strategies around wealth transfer, tax efficiencies, and philanthropy. Prior his appointment as president of the Los Angeles region, Lawit was the senior managing director of the Century City office, responsible for all aspects of the wealth management business. He was a director and lead relationship manager at Waterline Partners, a Registered Investment Advisor, acquired by Northern Trust in 2010. Lawit joined Waterline Partners in 2006. Prior to joining Waterline, Lawit was counsel to the firm from its inception. Jason began his career last century in New York City as a corporate attorney.