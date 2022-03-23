Managing Director

Jay Turo has over 25 years of experience in starting, building, advising and investing in high growth firms. Most specifically, since 1999 he has started and led Growthink, Inc, one of the nation’s largest advisory services firms focused on the entrepreneurial marketplace, and GT Securities, Inc., a full service broker-dealer platform that since 2001 has transacted financing and M&A transactions with an aggregate value of more than $10 billion.

Turo’s advisory work spans industries and market sectors, with company clients including Accelerant, Caine & Weiner, C8 Medisensors, Dakim, DCIP, Free Conference, Fresh Games, Green Medical, Innoflight, Integreon, L3D3, Mahar Tool, Margartiaville Apparel, M3 Medical, Mobeze, MyPublicInfo, Nolatek, Ometric, Pocketsonics, Park Group PlC, Precision Time, Raise Capital, Recoup IT, Research Scientists, Sandel Medical, Shimmick Construction, Skyplex Entertainment Group, Spring Medical, Storied Media, Sunglass Hut, Telverse, Thrombovision, XCOM Wireless, and Xorbent, among many others.