Managing Partner, Origination

The Riverside Company

Private Equity

Jeremy Holland is a managing partner at The Riverside Company, leading the Origination team across the various funds/strategies in North America. He has been a private equity investor in Los Angeles for 23 years. Holland joined Riverside in 2010, when the firm recruited him to switch from executing deals to focusing on originating new investment opportunities in the Western U.S. and Canada. Holland’s influence in the private equity community is heavily derived from his enthusiastic support of other M&A professionals’ career paths. He has spent a tremendous amount of time over the years thoughtfully referring deals to people who would not have otherwise seen them, helping people work their way through career advancement and/or pivoting their career in a new direction. He spends a great deal of time mentoring younger professionals. He cites their career progression to be among his biggest successes.

