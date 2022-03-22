Founder & Chairman

Avante Capital Partners

Private Equity

Jeri Harman is founder & chairman, and former CEO of Avante Capital Partners. Her responsibilities include fund strategy and management, Investment Committee, portfolio management, investor relations, and brand management. Harman has over 30 years of financing and M&A experience, involving well over $1 billion in aggregate investments. Prior to founding Avante, Harman started-up and led the Los Angeles offices for two multi-billion dollar publicly traded private equity and mezzanine investment funds - American Capital and more recently Allied Capital, where she was also a member of Allied’s Investment Committee. Earlier career highlights include various senior-level positions with Prudential Capital. Over the course of her career, she has held (as an active board member or observer) board roles in over 20 private middle market companies across the U.S. in a variety of industries, including healthcare, business services, consumer products, and industrial.