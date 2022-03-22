John G. Mavredakis

Senior Managing Director/Head of Financial Sponsors Group

John Mavredakis is a senior managing director and global head of Houlihan Lokey’s Financial Sponsors Group, having previously managed the firm’s investment banking operations and served as president of Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. He was also a member of Houlihan Lokey’s board of directors prior to the firm’s IPO in August 2015. Mavredakis has over 35 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, private financings, and ESOP buyouts, and he has personally closed more than 500 transactions. He was co-director of ESOP Capital Partners, a $188 million mezzanine/private equity fund. Mavredakis is a frequent speaker to business groups and law firms on mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance issues. She served as managing editor and co-authored “Valuation Case Study,” a chapter in the textbook entitled Financial Valuation: Businesses and Business Interests, which was published in 1990 by Maxwell Macmillan/Rosenfeld Launer.