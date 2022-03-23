Senior Vice President & Private Wealth Management Regional Executive

U.S. Bank

Asset/Investment Management

As a regional executive for U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management, John Sinnema is responsible for growing and managing all aspects of Private Wealth Management in California and Oregon. He began his career as a manager for a consulting firm, learning how to help others work towards their goals and how to build long lasting relationships. Since arriving at U.S. Bank, Sinnema and his team have grown U.S. Bank’s Private Wealth Business 40 percent.

At U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management, employees work in an environment where highly educated, extremely skilled, and experienced people use their knowledge and expertise to help others. Sinnema firmly believes that he and his team must first show clients how much they care for them before impressing them with analytical capabilities. Sinnema’s philosophy is that connecting with clients and building long-term relationships is the most rewarding part of his job.