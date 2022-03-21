Managing Director & Co-Head of Global Tech

M&A Kroll, LLC

Investment Banking

Karan Kapoor is a managing director and co-head of the Global Technology Investment Banking group at Kroll, LLC. In his current role, Kapoor directly manages a team of tech sector focused investment bankers based out of the firm’s Los Angeles office while also leading a global team of tech investment bankers based out offices in the Americas and Europe including in Palo Alto, New York, Toronto, London, Paris, and Frankfurt. Kapoor has advised both emerging growth companies and established public and private technology companies. He has significant transaction experience across multiple subsectors of tech (software / SaaS, internet and digital media, and fintech) and across diverse transaction types including M&A, IPOs and private financings. Over the past two years, Kapoor has built up a thriving mid-market tech M&A practice, primarily focused on advising software and software enabled businesses on M&A and raising capital.

