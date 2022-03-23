Kevin A. Shields

Chairman & CEO

Griffin Capital

Asset/Investment Management

Kevin Shields founded Griffin Capital in 1995 and serves as the company’s chairman and chief executive officer. He is based in the firm’s headquarters in El Segundo. Griffin Capital is the sponsor or co-sponsor of two ’40 Act Interval Funds and several public, non-listed real estate investment trusts.

Shields also serves as the president and a trustee of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III, Inc. and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, for which Shields serves as a board of directors observer, and Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT III, Inc. Griffin Capital previously sponsored two other nonlisted real estate investment trusts: Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT, Inc. for which Shields was the executive chairman and chairman of the board of directors and Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT II, Inc., for which Shields was the chief executive officer and currently serves as executive chairman and chairman of the Board of Directors.