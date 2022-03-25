Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing, Product & Digital Officer

City National Bank

Commercial Banking

Reputation and brand management are important during any crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic is no exception. When the pandemic started, Linda Duncombe and her team found ways to reassure City National’s clients and communities that the bank would continue to support them, just as it has for nearly 70 years. Through marketing campaigns and virtual events, Duncombe amplified how City National was assisting clients and communities through an incredibly challenging time. In a key initiative designed to move City National’s brand upmarket, Duncombe led a partnership with Condé Nast that created thought leadership content for middle-market companies in The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and Wired. The content consisted of custom articles and video conversations between City National CEO Kelly Coffey and three executive leaders representing a cross section of industries. Duncombe also accelerated City National’s digital transformation.