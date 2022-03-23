Lisa M. Simonetti

Shareholder

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Professional Services

Lisa Simonetti established herself as a valuable member of the Banking & Financial Services team upon joining Greenberg Traurig, LLP in 2019. Her many successes in the courtroom, plus her consistency as an innovative litigator, have made Simonetti an established thought leader among her peers. She often works on complex litigation matters, such as mass class actions, providing clients the benefit of her deep experience in the field.

Simonetti has successfully defended credit card companies, national banks, e-commerce companies, mortgage lenders, and loan servicers in some of their most critical litigation and regulatory matters. Simonetti’s clients know that they will be receiving top-notch legal advice from an experienced litigator. A recognized leader in her field, Simonetti co-hosts the California Unfair Competition Defense podcast, under Greenberg Traurig’s media umbrella. The podcast was started during the pandemic as a way to connect with clients and colleagues around the firm.