President & CEO

Greif & Co.

Investment Banking

Lloyd Greif is founder, president & CEO of Greif & Co., a middle-market investment bank that engineers merger & acquisition transactions between $25 million and $2 billion in enterprise value, as well as equity and debt financings in excess of $10 million, exclusively for entrepreneurially owned and operated growth companies. Last November marked Greif’s 40th anniversary in the field and this April marks the 30th anniversary of the investment bank he founded and leads, Greif & Co. A zealot for his clients, Greif is always putting their interests first, steadfastly avoiding conflicts of interest and going the extra yard for them. Greif is also renowned for getting tough, extremely complex deals done no matter the obstacles. A proven successful economic cycle rider, he founded his eponymous firm during the recession of the early 1990s and has persevered through three other economic downturns.