Partner

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Professional Services

Among the very few senior Latina attorneys in private practice specializing in media and entertainment transactions, Akin Gump Los Angeles partner Marissa Román Griffith is a recognized leader, groundbreaker and influential player in the media and entertainment sector. She regularly handles multimillion-dollar deals for financiers, borrowers, distributors and others involved in various aspects of the production, financing and distribution of film, television and digital content, including credit facilities, domestic and international co-financing agreements and slate transactions. Griffith sits on the Akin Gump Los Angeles office hiring committee, and has served as a senior mentor for the Los Angeles office’s summer associates for over 15 years. Griffith also co-chairs Akin Gump’s Los Angeles office diversity committee and sits on the firmwide diversity committee. She founded and is heavily involved in the firm’s women executives in entertainment network initiative, which launched in 2017 with the goal of promoting women in business.