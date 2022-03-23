Mark A. Sampson

Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Pacific Growth Investors, LLC

Private Equity

Mark Sampson is the co-founder and managing partner of Torrance based private equity firm Pacific Growth Investors, LLC (PGI) and was the founder in 2003 of its predecessor fund Vintage Capital Partners. The firm focuses on completing structured debt and equity investments in securities of lower middle market companies, seeking to invest with successful, ethical business owners in need of flexible capital alternatives and a partner to contribute to the long-term sustainable value creation of their business. At PGI Sampson co-manages all aspects of the firm’s investing activities and serves on its investment committee.

Samson currently is a member of the board of directors for portfolio companies Emerge Diagnostics, Originate, Inc and Spectra Aerospace (previously Lanic Aerospace). Previously Sampson served on the board of directors as well as held roles on the operating committees of the investment portfolio companies at Vintage Capital Partners.