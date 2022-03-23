Partner

Camden Capital

Asset/Investment Management

Mark Udis is a partner at Camden Capital. He focuses on individuals and families of significant financial resources and is actively involved in the family office practice. Udis’ client base is made up of technology entrepreneurs and executives, professional athletes, attorneys, doctors and prominent families. He is an active member of Camden Capital’s investment strategy team. Udis began his career with Lockheed Martin where he participated in the company’s esteemed Finance & Leadership Development Program during which he rotated through various advanced technology divisions.

Udis focuses on building a unique and comprehensive portfolio for each client based on an analysis of their current financial situation and long-term goals. His financial strategies are tailored to be able to adapt with both market fluctuations and lifestyle changes. Udis helps to diversify his client portfolios by introducing opportunities to qualified clients that are outside of more traditional investment opportunities.