Martin A. Sarafa

Managing Partner

Century Park Capital Partners

Private Equity

During his time with Century Park Capital Partners, Martin Sarafa has overseen the completion of 70 acquisitions, including 23 platform acquisitions and 47 add-on acquisitions. While Century Park has the flexibility to invest across many industries, Sarafa has been instrumental in developing the firm’s focus on key industry sectors including branded food, chemicals, medical products & services, consumer products, engineered products and tech-enabled business services. Under his guidance, the firm has successfully recruited proven industry leaders to its Executive Council. Partnership with these executives adds industry vertical focus and independent board expertise to provide strategic advice and market intelligence to the firm’s holdings.

Sarafa’s investment philosophy is a genuine partnership approach. The firm acts as a value-added partner to its holdings, providing more than financial support including operational assistance, sales and marketing build-outs, facility expansion, product development strategies, system upgrades and implementation.