Michael Waxberg’s extensive background in capital markets has led him to play an integral role within Northwestern Mutual, which oversees $5 billion in assets. As a director with the firm, he is also involved in the growth and development of the Los Angeles office. In addition to his local involvement, he has served on both the investment committee and field compensation committee with Northwestern Mutual corporate office.

Along with his CFP, Waxberg holds his chartered financial consultant, chartered life underwriter and retirement income certified professional designations from the American College. Waxberg’s team of eight, including four CFP professionals and one J.D. CFP, is committed to bringing simplicity and clarity to those individuals and businesses whose finances can be complex and multi-layered. Clients can always expect timely and responsive communication, thoughtful care, and agile planning from Waxberg and his team.