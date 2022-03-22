Founder/Chief Executive Officer

As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of K1 Investment Management, R. Neil Malik is responsible for managing the firm’s strategy, governance and investment activities. He is actively involved in the professional development of K1’s team as well as the management teams of K1’s portfolio companies. Since 2000, Malik has overseen over 120 completed transactions and serves on the boards of numerous K1 companies. Previously, he founded the growth equity practice at Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, where he focused on growth equity and buyout investments. Malik previously worked in the private equity groups of Brentwood Associates and Olympus Partners where he focused investments on lower middle-market companies. He is a graduate of Harvard Business School, where he received an MBA.