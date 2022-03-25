CEO & Founder

Parkview Financial

Lending

As CEO and founder of Parkview Financial, Paul Rahimian manages a national debt fund that provides construction financing to ground-up real estate development projects. Through the private fund, the firm provides short-term bridge and construction loans secured by first trust deeds to developers throughout the United States. Since launching the Fund in 2015, Rahimian and Parkview has successfully executed in excess of $2 billion in financing for multifamily, retail, office, industrial and mixed-use projects. The executed loan size ranges between $5 million to $200 million.

Rahimian founded Parkview Financial in early 2009 - during the height of the Great Financial Crisis - and has since originated hundreds of commercial and residential loans, always plying his trademark, hands-on management style. He has been widely recognized as an industry pioneer as he was one of the first to offer complete integration of loan origination and servicing under one roof.