President, Business Banking & President, Greater Los Angeles

Bank of America

Commercial Banking

Raul A. Anaya is president of Business Banking, one of Bank of America’s eight lines of business, and is a member of the company’s executive management team. In this role, Anaya leads a nationwide team that serves mid-sized US-based companies with annual revenues between $5 million and $50 million, by delivering strategic financial advice and solutions to help companies grow, improve cash flow and invest for the future. He co-chairs the bank’s Hispanic- Latino Executive Council, a group of 200 of the company’s most senior Hispanic-Latino executives in the United States. During 2021 and as chair of the LA Area Chamber of Commerce, Anaya helped create and launch The CEO Council. The CEO Council consists of over 100 CEOs across 13 different industries that have coalesced around civic and political engagement that will ultimately help create a business environment that is friendly to jobs and economic growth.