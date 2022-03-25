Richard Alexander Raffetto

President

City National Bank

Commercial Banking

Rich Raffetto is a seasoned leader with three decades of financial services experience. In his role as president of City National Bank, Raffetto is responsible for National Corporate Banking, Specialty Banking, Commercial Banking, and its various commercial lines of business, including Entertainment Banking, Real Estate Banking and Personal & Business Banking. He also oversees key product units including treasury management services, City National Capital Markets and First American Equipment Finance. Raffetto is a member of City National’s board of directors and the company’s Strategy and Planning Committee and Executive Committee.

Raffetto was named to his current role at City National Bank in August 2020, and since then, he has made significant contributions in a short amount of time. For example, he was instrumental in launching National Corporate Banking, a critical component of City National’s initiative to provide more complex solutions for larger commercial, mid-corporate and large corporate clients.