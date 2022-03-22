President, Southern California Commercial Banking

U.S. Bank

Commercial Banking

U.S. Bank Southern California market president, Rudy Medina is the senior vice president who leads the corporate and commercial banking team within Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, and San Diego Counties. Medina co-leads the U.S. Bank and Southern California senior leadership team that helps establish and implement the overall strategic direction for growth in Southern California. Medina is a motivated leader with a proven capacity to guide teams, influence risk versus reward decisions, build solutions and integrate resources across a large corporation like U.S. Bank. Having worked in banking and financial services in California for more than 35 years, Medina remains focused on deepening client relationships to maximize the benefit of higher credit commitments, strengthen customer loyalty, and reduce attrition. Medina maintains a client-advocacy mindset while utilizing the consultative solutions model to cultivate improved value-added relationships with new and existing clients.