Managing Director & Head of Business Development

CriticalPoint Partners, LLC

Investment Banking

Ryan McDowell is a managing director with CriticalPoint Partners and the head of business development. Having assisted numerous clients through successful exits of their businesses, McDowell brings a unique understanding of the needs of business owners and their families - including wealth transfer and intergenerational dynamics. Since joining the firm five years ago, McDowell has helped shape CriticalPoint into a multifaceted firm, serving the lower-middle market. Led by McDowell, the CriticalPoint Business Development team numbers 15 investment professionals actively seeking opportunities to help companies achieve their M&A goals. When the pandemic took hold, McDowell and his team knew that extreme disruptions provide unparalleled opportunities for growth. McDowell and the CriticalPoint team leaned into the situation, investing heavily in the technology and human capital and ended up doubling of the firm’s buyside business. 2021 marks a record year for CriticalPoint, and the team looks towards 2022 as another milestones.