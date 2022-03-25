Sherry L. Cefali

Managing Director & Head of the LA Office

Kroll, LLC

Investment Banking

Sherry Cefali is a managing director in the Transaction Opinions practice and the head of the Los Angeles office of approximately 100 people. Furthermore, she is a member of the firm’s Fairness and Solvency Opinion Senior Review Committee. Cefali has been with Kroll, LLC for 30 years, advising companies and boards, rendering fairness opinions and solvency opinions and determining valuations of companies and securities. She also has significant experience in REIT roll-up and REIT internalization transactions. Cefali has an MBA from USC and FINRA 7 and 63 licenses. In addition, she is director on the board of RF Industries and chairs their compensation committee as well as the nominations and governance committee and is a member of the audit committee. She is also a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and Women Corporate Directors.