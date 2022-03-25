Managing Director

Before finding a home at Kayne Anderson Rudnick (KAR) in 2004, Spuds Powell began his career serving a variety of roles at Franklin Templeton Funds eventually becoming a retirement plan consultant for Retirement Plan Strategies three years later. Powell then spent five years as a mid-plan sales manager for Financial Engines, a provider of institutional-quality investment advice to millions of investors.

Approaching nearly 18 years with KAR, Powell has seen his success mount as a wealth advisor and now serves as a managing director. He leads a six-person team which manages over $2.2 billion in client assets. He creates a customized investment strategy for each client based upon their unique goals and objectives and KAR’s outlook for the capital markets and economy. Powell works diligently to earn each client’s trust, believing that to be key to developing a deep and strong relationship while providing clients with meaningful financial guidance.