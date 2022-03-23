Deputy Head of U.S. M&A

Kroll, LLC

Investment Banking

Steve Moon has been with Kroll, LLC for 21 years. He is a managing director and deputy head of mergers and acquisitions for Americas. He is also co-head of the firm’s Aerospace, Defense and Government Mergers & Acquisitions Group. Moon has 24 years of investment banking and corporate finance experience. He has completed a range of investment banking engagements including mergers, acquisitions, sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, leveraged buyouts, debt and equity financings, strategic alternative reviews and fairness opinions on behalf of private equity firms, public corporations and private company clients. Moon began his career as an analyst in the Private Placements Group at Libra Investments, an investment banking firm specializing in middle market transactions. After Libra Investments, Moon was a financial analyst in the Financial Planning and Treasury Group at Guess Inc., the publicly traded apparel retailer and manufacturer.