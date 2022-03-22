Timothy Gaspar

Founder & CEO

Gaspar Insurance Services, Inc.

Professional Services

Tim Gaspar is the owner and principal at Gaspar Insurance Services. A lifelong entrepreneur, Gaspar started his first business in high school and ran a number of businesses while attending California State University, Northridge. He worked with Marsh & Co (the world’s largest insurance agency) before joining an independent insurance agency in Encino, where he worked as a producer offering personal and commercial insurance and risk consulting. In February 2008, Gaspar purchased his book of clients from the Encino agency and founded Gaspar Insurance Services, Inc. As of 2021, Gaspar Insurance Services has over 60 team members and is one of the largest independent insurance firms in both Los Angeles City and the San Fernando Valley. Gaspar Insurance now has multiple offices in California, Arizona, and New Jersey. In 2021, Gaspar Insurance was named for the fourth year to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies.