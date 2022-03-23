Regional President, Greater Los Angeles Metropolitan Area

PNC Bank, N.A.

Commercial Banking

Newly-appointed regional president for PNC Bank for the Greater Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, Todd Wilson joined the bank in Oct. 2021. His responsibilities include overseeing and supporting business development and client relationships across every line of business, in addition to leading the delivery of PNC’s community commitment value and philanthropic focus on supporting the local markets in which it operates.

Wilson adds more than 25 years of experience to PNC that span a variety of senior executive and leadership roles, including private equity, leverage lending, specialty finance and general corporate finance roles. Prior to PNC, Wilson served as chief operating officer at Fortifi Financial. In addition to this experience, he also served as a managing director for the City of Los Angeles where he developed and led the city’s strategy to support small and mid-sized businesses. He also currently serves on the Advisory Board to the World Hero Foundation.