Vice Chairman

JD Merit & Company

Investment Banking

Vice chairman of JD Merit & Company, Tracy Albert is recognized as one of the preeminent investment bankers on the West Coast, having advised hundreds of middle market companies and entrepreneurs over a span of several decades. He is responsible for the senior planning and strategic direction of JD Merit, including directing JD Merit’s expansion into several key industry verticals including intelligent infrastructure (robotics, automation, AI), renewable energy, tech enabled services and manufacturing, SaaS, and e-commerce/CPG. Albert’s vast business network was built meticulously over a span of several decades and now provides a consistent flow of unique advisory and transaction opportunities. At JD Merit, Albert is supported by a global team of senior level transaction experts (Navy Seals) that actively assist him respond immediately to the opportunities that arise through his network, and expertly execute advisory assignments, capital raises and M&A transactions of all shapes and sizes.