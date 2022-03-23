Trevor M. Saliba

Founding Managing Partner

NMS Consulting Inc.

Professional Services

Trevor Saliba is the founding managing partner and global head of private equity, M&A and strategy of NMS Consulting, a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm where he leads a global team of over 250 professionals across 16 offices throughout the United States, Europe, Middle East and Asia. In addition, he serves as chairman and CEO of NMS Capital Group, a family office backed global focused venture capital and private equity investment firm with investments across multiple asset classes including real estate, financial and business services, infrastructure and energy, consumer products, technology and media.

Over the past twelve months, Saliba has advised his clients as the primary advisor on acquisitions and investments throughout the United States, Asia and Europe across the infrastructure, real estate, technology, media and insurance sectors with a total transaction value in excess of $3.2 billion dollars.