Vice Chairman, Director, Western Region Lead

Savills

Commercial Brokers

With over three decades of commercial real estate experience and over 25 million square feet of total deal volume over the course of his career, Mark Sullivan has excelled at representing tenants across multiple sectors and property types. As vice chairman and Western Region lead, Sullivan is responsible for setting the strategic goals for Savills’ seven West Coast offices (six in California and one in Washington). In addition to his strategic leadership role, Sullivan has an accomplished track record of executing a diverse array of transactions from mid- to large-scale initiatives. His hands-on approach has given him a unique understanding of the common pitfalls in commercial real estate and the best solutions to address them. An expert on regional markets and at optimizing complex portfolios, Sullivan has worked with such prominent clients as Comcast, Goldman Sachs and ICM Partners, among many others.