Essential California: Giving thanks

“I grew up on Vandenberg Air Force Base and roamed the Central Coast from Santa Barbara to Morro Bay. This was in the ’60s and ’70s, when EVERY town was a small town with a distinctive identify and personality — a time when chain stores had yet to pasteurize local color. Today I live in Washington, D.C., and when on occasion I return to those roots, I am relieved to see much of ‘Old California’ as it was 50 years ago, and ever hopeful that the splendor of such irreplaceable Western beauty be preserved.”