Essential California: The stories of heroism and survival inside Borderline Bar and Grill

“When I was a kid of 11 in Van Nuys in 1954, I remember hearing that UCLA whipped USC 34-0 in the cross-town football rivalry. UCLA, undefeated, shared the national title with Ohio State, of Hopalong Cassady fame. Meanwhile, USC was 8-3, and it went to the Rose Bowl, because UCLA went the year before and couldn't repeat then. So, because my uncle was a honcho at the USC med school, we got good tickets to the only Rose Bowl I ever attended. It was the 1955 game of USC versus Ohio State. Also, it was an El Niño year, and there was a driving, torrential rainstorm throughout the whole game. My dad and I were soaked to the gills. Meanwhile, Ohio State, under Woody Hayes, ground out a 20-7 win, with USC getting its lone score on a muddy 86-yard punt return by tailback Aramis Dandoy, one of the few USC players I really liked, largely because of his name.”