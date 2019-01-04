Essential California: Pelosi in power

Yesterday was a big day for California politicians in Washington. Rep. Nancy Pelosi reclaimed her speaker’s gavel — becoming the first person since Speaker Sam Rayburn in 1955 to reclaim the speakership after previously holding it. She also ties Rayburn as the oldest person to become the third in line to the presidency at 78. “Our nation is at an historic moment. Two months ago, the American people spoke and demanded a new dawn,” Pelosi said after taking the gavel. She was referring to the midterm election, which brought a divided government for the remainder of President Trump’s term. “I am particularly proud to be the woman speaker of the House of this Congress, which marks 100 years of women having the right to vote, as we have the honor and the ability to serve with more than 100 women in the House of Representatives — the highest number in history.” Los Angeles Times