Essential California: Newsom takes the reins

It was clear from the beginning that the Woolsey fire had the potential to be a monster. It broke out mid-afternoon Nov. 8 on Boeing property near the Santa Susana Pass, fueled by strengthening winds and burning toward populated areas. But during the critical first hours, the Woolsey fire took second priority. Ventura County firefighters were already engaged in a pitched battle with another blaze, called the Hill fire, about 15 miles to the west that had jumped the 101 Freeway and was threatening hundreds of homes and businesses. The Woolsey fire was growing but still far enough from subdivisions that it got fewer resources from Ventura County. Neighboring fire agencies sent some help, but it would take hours before they launched an all-out attack at the fire lines. These turned out to be fateful choices in what would become the most destructive fire in Los Angeles and Ventura county history. Los Angeles Times