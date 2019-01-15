Essential California: Teachers' strike disrupts L.A.'s school day

“I first came to Los Angeles from my country on Dec. 29, 1966. We were living at an apartment on St. George Street in Silver Lake. On the 31st we went to a New Year’s party at the Beverly Hilton, and my eyes couldn't get any wider: Tuxedos, gowns, Beverly Hills … wow! What I found most amusing was that the moment I stepped off the curb at the crosswalk, all cars in both directions would stop and not move until I stepped on the curb across the street. That was very different from what I was used to in my country and I thought it was funny, but later understood to be simple respect for pedestrians and respect for the traffic rules. I also looked at John Marshall High School, up the street from our place, and was always in awe. Such a beautiful campus that was. I do believe that Los Angeles has changed and that which made me smile no longer applies. People now are in a hurry to go places and pedestrians became a little less important.”