Essential California: Mayhem in Tijuana

Few people know the streets of Tijuana better than Margarito Martinez. As a crime photographer for Zeta, one of the city’s most respected newspapers, he spends his days and nights steering a dusty minivan from one homicide to the next. When The Times decided to explore an alarming increase in killings in Tijuana last spring, reporter Kate Linthicum, photographer Gary Coronado and videographer Jessica Chen launched their reporting by embedding with him, sometimes visiting three or four homicide scenes in the span of a few hours. More than snapshots of grisly crimes, they wanted to understand what was driving the violence. So they began returning to the crime scenes, seeking out family members of victims who could explain what had happened. In a country where fewer than 1 in 10 homicides is solved, they couldn’t rely on the police. Los Angeles Times