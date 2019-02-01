Essential California: California vs. Trump, part a-zillion

They will be two of the toughest guys in the Super Bowl on Sunday, yet they’ll be on the field only when the players are not. They are part of the Rams’ legacy of pioneers, yet there are no numbers on the front of their shirts or names on the back. After months of being showered with both praise and catcalls, hugs and stares, respect and disbelief, the men will complete their rookie football seasons Sunday by literally dancing their way into history. No matter the final score of the game, Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies have already won. Los Angeles Times