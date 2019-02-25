Essential California: A night at the Oscars

A $5-billion stadium for the NFL’s Rams and Chargers will soon anchor a sprawling mixed-use development in the heart of Inglewood. But the city’s drive to become a go-to sports and entertainment destination includes another potential jewel: In 2017, the City Council approved an exclusive negotiating agreement with a company controlled by the NBA’s Clippers for a proposed arena that would be privately financed by team owner Steve Ballmer. But the plan faces a major obstacle. The Clippers want to use 22 acres of vacant city-owned land across West Century Boulevard from the NFL stadium complex. The parcels had been leased to the Madison Square Garden Co., owners of the nearby Forum, to use for overflow parking. A year and a half later, the land is at the center of a bitter legal fight. Los Angeles Times