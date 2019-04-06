Essential California: Trump visits Southern California

The story of Santa James: For years, the white-bearded man in the red Santa Claus outfit has been a familiar sight around the high-desert town of Kingman, Ariz., his habits so routine people take notice when he’s not there. In triple-digit August heat and on frosty January mornings, he pushes an overloaded cart along congested Stockton Hill Road, his companion toy rabbit riding shotgun, trundling unsteadily between his haunts at supermarkets, fast-food joints and coffeehouses. Who is this character, this man in scarlet, people once asked. Is he homeless? Does he have substance or emotional issues? He seemed harmless, because not once did anyone see him stick out his hand to beg, bother or steal. Los Angeles Times