Essential California: How a haven for farmworkers took a financial hit

“On Sunday I turned 80, and my California story is about my grandmother who died 50 years ago at age 92. My 90-year-old Southern California grandmother loved watching wrestling matches on TV. Her favorite wrestler was Pepper Gomez. Imagine my excitement upon learning that her hero and his family had moved into my Northern California neighborhood. His wife gave me an autographed photo, and it became one of my grandmother’s treasures. She never accepted that in a calculated marketing ploy the heroes in one area became the villains in another. To her, he was, without question, perpetually heroic, and a fine respectable gentleman everywhere he went and in every match he had. She would also strain to get a glimpse of Alcatraz when we drove across the Bay Bridge on her visits north. Criminality, deception and trickery were of special interest to her. With both Alcatraz and San Quentin in our area, she was convinced that the north held those who would be intentionally dishonest. The south was the home of harmless make-believe in the entertainment industry. She did not place televised wrestling in that category. To her it was a genuine sporting match without any preplanned outcome. And, of course, Pepper Gomez was king.”