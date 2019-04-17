Essential California: Lawler's Law, explained

“My father, circa 1918, came from Minnesota to California along with one of his brothers on motorcycles, mostly over dirt roads, settling in what would be the Leimert Park area. As a youngster, 39th Street seemed like our domain. Everyone seemed know the name Elizabeth Short, the “Black Dahlia,” and even though I didn’t understand the circumstances, when others visited us we would walk to the rear of the large, then-vacant lots on Crenshaw Boulevard, as they wanted to see the spot where her life had been taken. It was a time before freeways, and on late weekend afternoons we would stand on our street corner counting the bumper-to-bumper cars going west after football games at the Coliseum. Needless to say, our efforts to sell lemonade on those days never proved positive.”