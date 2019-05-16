Essential California: How one columnist captures the L.A. story

“Between 1953 and 1959, my father worked for the Bireley’s Orange Drink Co. in Los Angeles. The owner rewarded my dad’s hard work by giving us the keys to his house at the Shadow Mountain Golf Club in Palm Desert. The catch? It was only for the summer (115 degrees daily)! That didn't stop us. Mom and I would spend two months full-time. Most of that time I spent in the pool. On the weekends, Dad visited. I fondly remember him waking us before dawn to drive out onto the desert floor to explore. Fringe-toed lizards, sidewinders (a small rattlesnake), bighorn sheep, roadrunners, ravens, coyotes, bobcats, mountain lions, jackrabbits and my favorite, Cooper’s hawks, were plentiful. Rains arrived in late July to early August, and, like everything in the desert, came down with great exuberance. The lightning would hit the valley floor and glide across the sand like electrically charged ballerinas. The sky was turquoise blue the next day.”