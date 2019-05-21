Essential California: When the Lyft you drive is also your home

Lyft puts a hold on your account for the cost of your [car] rent. So, until you make enough rides to cover that rent, you don’t have any income. Typically drivers spend the first two days of the week driving to cover that rent. It’s not until Tuesday or Wednesday that they actually have money that they can withdraw from their account. For drivers who are struggling and don’t have a ton of income or anything in their bank, that’s two days where they have to overdraw their bank accounts for gas money. That’s two days where they have to figure out what meals they can and cannot eat.