Essential California: Airplane noise and systemic inequity in Inglewood

If I had been able to find the right people at City Hall, I would have figured it out quickly. But the mayor keeps a tight lid on everything there, so they won't talk to us. I had acquired hundreds of documents and I was just reading through them all. I finally found this guy’s name, as a former director of the residential sound insulation program. So I called him and we met, and he said maybe you should look at a zoning map. That brought the whole thing into perspective — I could see that that area had been zoned industrial. And then it didn’t take long to figure out this was something that happened in the early 1980s. Basically, the city wanted to tear out all those properties and turn it into businesses. It just never happened.